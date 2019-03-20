Loophole means errant Rumah Selangorku owners are untouchable, lawmaker complains

Azmizam Zaman urged the state government to review its Rumah Selangorku selection process in order to close a loophole. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, March 20 — The Selangor government cannot evict or act against Rumah Selangorku owners who rent these out as there is no official restriction on the matter, the state assembly heard today.

Pelabuhan Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri then urged the state government to review its Rumah Selangorku selection process in order to close this loophole.

“Looking at the reply from the Selangor Housing and Land Authority (Lembaga Perumahan Hartanah Selangor — LPHS), it seems that the terms and conditions we put in place before selling the units are merely [guidelines].

“After the homes have been purchased and when the tenants start residing there, we realise we cannot do anything. Those who are staying there instead of renting out their units are unhappy because there are foreigners staying at the newly constructed Rumah Selangorku.

“This is very disappointing,” said Azmizam during the debate on the Royal Address.

The PKR lawmaker was referring to the Azaria Apartments in his constituency that was completed and delivered last year.

In January, a Malay daily reported that around 10 of the 240 apartments in Azaria were rented out, with some turned into hostels for foreign workers, much to the chagrin of the residents there.

Azmizam said he was aware the state government was holding workshops to streamline and finetune the selection process for future Rumah Selangorku properties.

“We still have around 123,000 applicants who have not received their homes. I hope the mechanism which is being discussed in the workshop right now will ensure only those that truly deserve the homes should receive them.

“This would be newly-weds who need a new home,” said Azmizam.

On water disruptions plaguing the state, he proposed that Syarikat Air Selangor build more water tanks or water towers for older residential districts.

He said this would help mitigate low water pressure and other disruptions facing the villages during droughts or when old pipes burst.