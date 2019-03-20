Found: New factory waste illegally dumped in Penang

The number of illegal factory waste dumpsites nationwide has been reportedly on the rise after the authorities shut down such plants. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Several illegal dump sites for plastic and chemical waste have been found throughout peninsular Malaysia following attention on the contamination of Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor and a retention pond in Klang, Selangor.

The latest discovery was in Penang, The Star reported today.

Shredded plastic two storeys high covering an area the size of six football fields were seen in Machang Bubok yesterday, near the site of several barrels of chemical waste in Bukit Teh on the mainland half of the state found last Sunday.

The Seberang Prai Municipal Council told the newspaper no permit had been issued for either locations to be used as dumpsites.

Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon reportedly said he has been getting an increasing number of public complaints concerning the illegal dumping and has been relaying them to the Department of Environment over the last three years.

“There must be sufficient enforcement to stop all these acts; then only can we start cleaning up and rehabilitating the place,” he was quoted saying.

The number of illegal factory waste dumpsites nationwide has been reportedly on the rise after the authorities shut down such plants.

Data from the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry showed that Selangor has the highest number of illegal factories at 78, followed by Perak at 16, Kedah at 15, Negri Sembilan at 12, and Penang at 10.