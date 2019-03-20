Food banks at public universities a continuous programme, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (left) announced that his ministry has set up food banks at 20 public universities. ― Picture courtesy of Saifuddin’s office

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The food bank Malaysia programme, especially at public universities, will be carried out on continuous basis rather than one-off, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said his ministry would continue to mobilise the programme in an effort to impact the lives of target groups including students in public universities.

Yesterday, Saifuddin announced that his ministry decided to extend the food bank Malaysia programme at public universities following a report on the issue of starving students.

“This news report draws our focus on extending food bank programme to reach the campuses of public universities and we will continue doing it,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin also said the food bank programme has the capabilities in terms of logistics, sponsors, volunteers and identified recipients. — Bernama