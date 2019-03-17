Stop spreading hate, Sarawak churches urge in wake of New Zealand massacre

Flowers and signs are seen at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch March 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has condemned the actions of a terrorist who killed 50 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

In a statement today, ACS implored the public to stop spreading messages of hate and animosity amidst an act of terror which has alienated the rights of all people and communities to religious freedom.

It also called for the use of social media responsibly towards building harmony and peace among citizens of the country.

"Life must be respected and upheld in the spirit of humanity and brotherhood,” the statement read.

“As we enter the season of Lent, ACS notes with deep anguish and sadness, the recent terror attack where 49 worshippers lost their lives.

ACS while denouncing the attack in the strongest possible terms emphasised the rights of every human being to religious freedom according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

“Lent is a season of reflection and prayer for Christians and ACS appeal for long lasting peace, unity and harmony amongst the people of Malaysia and all countries,” ACS said.