Dr M says ‘knows nothing’ about Forest City Golf Resort land status

A general view of buildings under construction at Forest City in Johor August 28, 2018. — TODAY pic

SEPANG, March 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he is not aware of the status of the land on which the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor is built on.

The Langkawi MP gave a short reply when asked to confirm that the land was converted into sultanate land despite it being a protected wetland.

“I know nothing. Talk about the car,” Dr Mahathir told reporters when interviewed at the Sepang International Circuit here, referring to his third national car project.

Last month, Water, Land and Natural Resource Minister Xavier Jeyakumar had told reporters that the prime minister is aware of the situation about the land status.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Xavier saying Dr Mahathir had also asked members of his administration to look into the matter.

The Ramsar Bureau had in 2003, designated Sungai Pulai, Tanjung Piai, where the golf course was built in 2017, as a Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, of which Malaysia is a signatory.

It said that the areas support a large number of animals, especially vulnerable and threatened ones.

