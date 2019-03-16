Registration now open for Malaysia’s first ever Esports team to compete in SEA Games

The final selection of players to represent Malaysia for the games will be done by ESM and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — For the first time ever, Esports will be featured as a medal sport in the SEA Games and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia (KBS) via Esports Malaysia Association (ESM) will be organising nationwide state level qualifiers to identify players to represent the country in the 2019 SEA Games happening in the Philippines in November.

The qualifiers will start from 24 March in Kuala Lumpur but participants all over the country can register for their state qualifiers from yesterday here.

The final selection of players to represent Malaysia for the games will be done by ESM and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

There will be five medals offered in total for Esports in the 2019 SEA Games representing five games:

Defence of the Ancients (DotA) 2

Starcraft II

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)

Arena of Valor (AOV)

Tekken 7

In addition, there will be a demonstration event to be held in the Philippines just before the actual games which the Malaysian team will take part in as well.

Format

The Malaysian National Selection State Qualifiers will be held in three formats; either online or offline, or both depending on the location.

Qualifier formats will be determined by respective state associations with the constant being in-game rulings and tournament formats to allow fair play throughout the state qualifiers.

The group stage and part of the playoff qualifiers will be played online while the Grand Finals will be played on-ground.

The selections will be divided into 3 sections; State Qualifiers, National Grand Finals and Bootcamp. The format has been designed by ESM to provide the best opportunity for hopefuls at all levels to participate in the try-outs.

Selected teams and players will then undergo a boot camp.

The boot camp, organised together with the support of KBS and the Malaysian Sports Council (MSN) will serve as a development camp for a shortlist of players before the final selection is made to increase Malaysia’s gold medal chances.

Who can participate?

You can participate either as a solo player or as a team or both. To improve your chances, you are allowed to register for multiple qualifiers as well provided that you have not yet secured a slot in the team.

Participation is open to all Malaysian citizens from the age of 13 years old and above with parental consent needed for players under the age of 18.

All the best! — SoyaCincau