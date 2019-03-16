Ensure security of houses of worship, says deputy minister

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman urged the police to focus on the security of specific places including houses of worship. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, March 16 — The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the police to focus on the security of specific places including houses of worship.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said this was following the shooting incidents at two mosques in New Zealand which killed 49 people.

‘’The police are aware of this matter and we have asked them to guard and provide serious observations specifically houses of worship,’’ he said after an operation to nab illegals at the Seri Kembangan Wholesale Market here today.

The incident also injured three Malaysians.

‘’We sympathise with the families of the victims who were involved in the terrorist attack incident,’’ said Mohd Azis.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police would tighten security at houses of worship and entertainment outlets.

‘’We always direct the district police headquarters to monitor houses of worship and sensitive places,’’ he told reporters after a 2019 Resident Associations and Rukun Tetangga Unity Gathering for the Nation here today.

In addition, Ayob Khan said the police would take firm action against any quarter who sought to exploit the religious and racial issues which could threaten national security.

‘’I stress that no quarter specifically in Malaysia should exploit the religious and racial issues, special privileges, the Institution of Kings in Malaysia,’’ he said.

Ayob Khan said such issues could trigger the reactions of certain quarters such as those who were involved in Daesh to carry out attacks. — Bernama