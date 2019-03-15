Another Malaysian among Christchurch wounded

Witnesses and police at the south end of Deans Avenue after a shooting incident at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A second Malaysian is among those wounded when gunmen attacked at least one mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Foreign Ministry confirmed today.

It added that no Malaysians were among the 40 people confirmed as killed, but added to an earlier confirmation of a Malaysian casualty at the site.

“However, two Malaysians are injured in the incident and being treated at the hospital.

“Malaysia condemns in the strongest term, this senseless act of terror on innocent civilians and hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of today’s shooting incident,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysians seeking information about the welfare of their family and friends in New Zealand may contact the High Commission there via phone at +64210440188 or email to [email protected].

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced earlier that 40 people were confirmed killed and 20 others seriously wounded in the mass shootings in Christchurch.

Ardern has placed her country on its highest alert level.

Police there have already arrested four people in connection to the attacks on Muslims attending Friday prayers in at least on Christchurch mosque.

Authorities said they have also taken control of several car bombs found in the vicinity.

Malaysians residing in New Zealand told Malay Mail earlier that they remain in shock over what is believed to be the bloodiest terrorist attack ever to hit the country.