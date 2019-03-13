Mujahid meets fugitive preacher Zakir Naik

Mujahid Yusof Rawa meets with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. — Picture courtesy of Facebook /DrMujahidYusofRawa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa met today controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who has been accused of hate speech.

The office of the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department told news portal Free Malaysia Today that the two men had discussed at the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department fake news and the Pakatan Harapan government’s Islamic model.

“His evangelism experiences throughout the world inspire us to continue evangelical work,” Mujahid said on Facebook.

“May Allah SWT strengthen his evangelical work to guide people to know Islam.”

Malaysia continues to harbour Zakir, who is wanted by authorities in his home country of India over money laundering and hate speech charges.

Perpetrators of a 2016 terrorist attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, were reportedly admirers of the Indian preacher.

Mujahid’s meeting comes amid public consternation over a 10-year jail sentence meted out to a man for insulting Islam on Facebook, as critics question the lack of action against those who disparage non-Muslim faiths.