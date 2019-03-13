Dr Mahathir, South Korea’s Moon hold talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen during a state welcoming ceremony at Parliament Square in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held talks today with visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Perdana Putra, here.

President Moon arrived here for the talks at 2.30pm and was welcomed by Dr Mahathir and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After the talks, Dr Mahathir and President Moon are scheduled to witness the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving industrial cooperation relating to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), cooperation in the field of transportation, the development of a Smart City in Malaysia, and cooperation in the halal industry.

President Moon arrived yesterday on a three-day state visit to Malaysia. He was accorded a state welcome at Parliament Square earlier today. — Bernama