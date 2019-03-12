Why I (and hopefully we) still need Malaysia Airlines

A Malaysia Airlines flag is seen at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

COMMENTARY, March 12 — If I can, I will always choose Malaysia Airlines. Even if the ticket price is a couple hundred ringgit more.

Maybe I am being foolishly sentimental about this because AirAsia is also a Malaysian airline. But yes, if I can and if Malaysia Airlines flies to wherever it is I want to go... I will always choose MH over all others.

I am no world traveller even though I have been lucky, over the years, to have gone to many countries and flown with quite a few airlines other than our national carrier.

Some have been superior while some have been quite appalling. As it is with life in general, you win some and you lose some.

Also, unlike quite a few of you out there, I do not fly Business Class. I only ever had that privilege once when I went to Paris for work.

So what is it about Malaysia Airlines that I love so much?

I guess it’s the memories.

I grew up at a time when flying was a big deal. It was expensive and out of reach of most people.

The first time I got on a plane was when I flew from Ipoh to Kota Baru to visit my then-boyfriend.

My parents took me to the airport and my mother cried when I said goodbye. I know, so much drama for something we take for granted now.

And yes, it was a Malaysian Airlines flight.

Then there was the first time I went to the UK... the land of all my favourite childhood stories. I was so excited I did not sleep the entire way there on the Malaysian Airlines flight.

The company has gone through some really tough times and now there is talk of shutting it down, or selling it after it missed its three-year target for profitability.

When you look at the numbers, the whole business probably does not look viable at this point.

But you know what, I hope the government also takes into account the intangibles when deciding Malaysia Airlines’ future.

Things like the feeling I get every time — and I am sure I am not the only one — when I board a Malaysia Airlines flight for Kuala Lumpur. The feeling I am already home.

It has nothing to do with the nasi lemak or satay or flatbed and everything to do with its heritage, its people and my memories of all the flights before and hopefully, to come.

And when the steward or stewardess says Selamat pulang ke tanahair when we land... well, that means the world to me.