PM: Government to weigh Malaysia Airlines’ future

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Putrajaya must urgently consider the continued viability of national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB).

He said the government was seeking solutions as soon as possible.

“We will study whether to shut it down, sell it off, or refinance it,” Dr Mahathir told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Aviation analysts have said the carrier’s failure to meet its three-year target for profitability made it unsustainable.

The airline was privatised in 2014 as part of a revival bid but continued its trend of heavy losses.

The national carrier suffered a massive blow to its image after Flight MH370 disappeared five years ago with 239 people on board.

In July the same year, it lost another plane, MH17, which was shot down over Ukraine.