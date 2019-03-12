PM blames indiscriminate civil service pay hikes for rising prices

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says ‘blatant’ salary increment of civil servants was among the causes of rising living costs. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― The previous government’s “blatant” salary increments for public workers was among causes of rising living costs, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

During Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in Parliament today, the Langkawi MP the practice also made the private sector to follow.

“We find that the blatant salary increment of civil servants is among the factors for increased living cost.

“When the government hikes salaries (of civil servants), the private sectors also joins in and the cost of things increase,” he said.

“Though we admit that the salary increment is welcomed by all civil servants, it must be noted that it must be in tandem with increased productivity.”

