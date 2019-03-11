PLUS: Lorries parked along emergency lanes among causes of highway accidents

PLUS reportedly said it has reduced the number of illegally parked heavy vehicle-related accidents since 2017 through heavy monitoring with the collaboration of the police and Road Transport Department .— Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — One of the causes of accidents on expressways are lorry drivers who park at the emergency lane to rest or sleep, according to PLUS Expressway Bhd.

Although stopping illegally in the emergency lane is a traffic offence, PLUS told the New Straits Times that there were still incidents where drivers parked their heavy vehicles in the emergency lane to rest and sleep.

PLUS also cited other causes of accidents involving illegally parked lorries and trailers in emergency lanes, pointing out that the lorry drivers often parked their vehicles in the emergency lane to wait for other drivers before entering the Kuala Lumpur city centre, which enforces a ban on heavy vehicles from 6.30am till 9.30am.

The expressway management also added that its PLUSRonda teams would advise the drivers to move the vehicles immediately upon spotting them.

“While most drivers are cooperative, there were incidents where drivers refused to move and stated that they have no other options to stop, rest and sleep after their long journey,” the statement indicated.

In trying to solve the issue, PLUS reportedly said it has reduced the number of illegally parked heavy vehicle-related accidents since 2017 through heavy monitoring with the collaboration of the police and Road Transport Department (RTD).

The statement showed that 112 such accidents occurred in 2017 while the 2018 figure was reduced to 97, and three cases were reported between January and February this year.

Additionally, PLUS mentioned it has introduced safety measures such as providing designated heavy vehicle parking bays at its rest areas and laybys.

“PLUS has converted the Sungai Buloh Layby (southbound) into a truckers centre with facilities,” the statement added.

PLUS also said it has installed several signage to remind heavy vehicle drivers not to misuse the emergency lane, rest area entry and exit slip roads.