DPM maintains ‘LGBT is haram’ stance, says against societal norms

Published 1 hour ago on 11 March 2019

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Twitter that her position about the issue remains the same, citing the Malay Mail report from August last year in which she said Islam forbids its followers from recognising LGBT rights. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reiterated today that Muslims cannot support the LGBT community, amid conservative uproar over the group’s presence at a Women’s Day march last Saturday.

The Pandan MP said on Twitter that her position about the issue remains the same, citing the Malay Mail report from August last year in which she said Islam forbids its followers from recognising LGBT rights.

“My stance remain the same. LGBT is haram in Islam and goes against the norm of Malaysian society,” she wrote.

 

 

The thorny subject made news headlines again after a minister suggested LGBTQ activists had hijacked a rally to celebrate International Women’s Day, using the event to demand for equal rights.

Pakatan Harapan government leaders are split on the issue. The Muslims said they cannot recognise the community’s request while others like those from the DAP have openly backed the group.

Civil liberty groups have criticised Putrajaya’s response to Saturday’s rally.

