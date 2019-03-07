PM: Malaysia to strengthen bilateral trade with Philippines further

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila March 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 -— Bilateral between Malaysia and the Philippines will be further strengthened, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Philippines counterpart, President Rodrigo Duterte, Dr Mahathir urged both Malaysian and Philippines private enterprises to explore new cooperation and investment opportunities.

“The trade between two countries is increasing but they are largely in the favour of Malaysia.

I believe there is still room for improvement and after my meeting with the president, I would encourage private sectors from both countries to explore new opportunities of collaboration and venture into new cooperation and investment opportunities,” he said.

Dr Mahathir added that one of the main areas that needed to be enhanced was connectivity as a means to boost economic development between Malaysia and the Philippines.

Dr Mahathir also said both countries would benefit by seeing an increase of cooperation in the health, tourism and education sectors.

“I look forward to the final decision and the signing of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the government of Malaysia and the Philippines on cooperation in the field of health.

“I highlighted that Malaysia has been a favourite healthcare destination for the Philippines.

“The number of patients from the Philippines seeking treatment in Malaysia has been increasing over the years,” he said.

Duterte also agreed that both countries whom he described as the growth engine of Asia, needed to improve their bilateral trade.

Duterte cited that both countries will look into opportunities to improve trade and investment in infrastructure development.