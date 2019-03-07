China-based Vanke group opens experiential hall to foster closer Malaysia ties

Vanke Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd managing director Lang Cong speaks during the launch Vanke Experietial Hall in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Property developer Vanke group has launched an experience-orientated gallery to introduce itself to the Malaysian public.

Dubbed the Vanke Experiential Hall (VEH), the gallery showcases the enterprise's history and past achievements since its beginning in Shenzhen, China in 1984.

Vanke Malaysia managing director Lang Cong said the VEH allows the company to show Malaysians their competency and potential in property development.

“This is an initiative close to our hearts as it is Vanke’s first introduction to Malaysians. It is our hope that the VEH will be a bridge between Vanke, and the community of Malaysia.

“Without giving too much away, we hope that your journey through the VEH will not only give you insights into our credentials and capabilities in property development but also help you discover that we are more than just a property developer,” he said during the launch of the VEH here today.

The VEH also allows visitors to discover the company's solutions in the fields of innovation and sustainability of property development.

Vanke to date has completed over 2,000 development projects and has become China's leading urban and rural developer.

Vanke has also expanded its global footprint to other cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore, London, New York, San Francisco, Moscow and Seattle.

Vanke's first project here, located at the city centre, will be an integrated residential development designed by architect firm UNStudio and Veritas.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad who officiated the launch of the VEH, said he hoped the nation's capital would be enrich further by Vanke's innovative solution.

“We have seen the development of the local economy over the last 40 years from a resource based economy, focused on mining and agriculture, transitioned into an export and service-oriented economy, and now, it is developing into a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

“Innovation is driven by collaboration, fuelled by diversity. Hence, to foster greater excellence in innovation, we are hopeful for Vanke’s forward-looking vision to support an innovation-driven economy for Kuala Lumpur to be recognised for its innovative economy and commitment to offering better lives for its residents,” he said in his keynote address.

Khalid also said Kuala Lumpur has a firm placing among the top echelons of vibrant commercial centres in Asia, a position that was gained with the help of its diverse residents.

“In recent years, the capital city has evolved to become a dynamic hub for domestic, regional and international players. However, it would not be a city of excellent opportunities without its people.

“An endless melting pot of cultures including Malay, Chinese and Indian, this translates to a highly urbanised, culturally adaptable diverse talent pool working towards greater development of the city,” he said.

The VEH is located in Menara IMC, Jalan Sultan Ismail, and is open to the public from 10am to 8pm with regular guided tour for all visitors.