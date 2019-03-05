Tok Mat says PAS, Umno now ‘married’

PAS and Umno flags are seen during an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Umno and PAS have today officially announced their collaboration with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan declaring that they were now “married”, a news report said.

English daily The Star said members of Umno’s Supreme Council including deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Youth Chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki will be leading talks on behalf of the party on the collaboration.

“There will also be supreme council members present,” an unnamed Umno source reportedly said.

PAS will be represented by deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Idris Ahmad.

Both parties had been working closely together but in a loose coalition since the 14th General Election.

Their cooperation saw the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition retaining its Cameron Highlands seat as well as the recently concluded Semenyih by-election, wresting it away from PPBM.

They have also organised rallies together, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying the collaboration is not a gimmick but a coming together for the sake of Islam, the Malay community and the nation itself.

