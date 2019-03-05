Najib mocks Pakatan, says ok to sell Legoland, still many national assets for sale

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Legoland Malaysia was the first Legoland of its kind in Asia after it was officially opened by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and him in 2012. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today called out the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for allegedly wanting to sell off Legoland Malaysia Resort for RM1 billion.

Najib was responding to a Bloomberg media report earlier stating that sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd was weighing a sale of Legoland Malaysia Resort as part of its review of non-core assets.

“It is very likely the buyer is a foreigner. It’s alright. There are more national assets than can be sold by the PH government,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Najib explained that Legoland Malaysia was the first Legoland of its kind in Asia after it was officially opened by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and him in 2012.

“Legoland Malaysia was a Khazanah Nasional effort under the Barisan Nasional government when I was Prime Minister to create an international theme park in Malaysia to invigorate the tourism industry.

“Since its opening, the number of visitors have only kept on increasing and Legoland continues to be improved further with newly-added attractions such as Sea Life that will be opened next month,” he said.

Legoland Malaysia, located in Johor, is owned by a Khazanah unit and operated by Merlin Entertainments Plc. It’s the first Lego-themed park in Asia, covering an area equivalent to over 50 football fields with more than 15,000 Lego models made from over 60 million bricks.