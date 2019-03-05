Health Ministry to probe claims of fake vaccination jab forms for Haj, umrah pilgrims

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during an interview with Malay Mail January 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The Health Ministry (KKM) will investigate allegations that some doctors falsified the medical records of Haj and umrah pilgrims, specifically the vaccination injections.

Its deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the Malaysian Medical Board (MMC) was prepared to investigate these claims and if true, action will be taken against the doctors concerned.

“We view this seriously as the vaccine is given to the doctors and it is their responsibility to give it.

“When doctors sign the document (the Haj pilgrim vaccination form), this shows that he (the pilgrim) has been given the vaccine. This is a serious matter, the falsification of documents by doctors has always been treated (as a) serious matter,” he said.

Recently, an online portal reported that there were Malaysians who went for their Haj and umrah pilgrimages in Mecca with fake medical records to get past the requirement for vaccination by the Saudi Arabian government.

Lee was speaking to reporters in a press conference held after launching the Blood Donation Drive held in conjunction with the Medical Assistants Day 2019 here today.

Also present was Head Medical Assistant Officer Dr Md Zaki Othman and Deputy Director 1 of the National Blood Centre Dr Tun Maizura Mohd Fathullah.

The programme which was simultaneously held throughout the country today saw assistant medical officers donating blood with 1,000 bags of blood collected. — Bernama