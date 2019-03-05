Fired Fox exec seeks crowdfunding to court Scorcese, Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga for MH370 film

Flight MH370 became the world’s greatest aviation mystery when it vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Former Hollywood executive Darlene Lieblich Tipton, who was fired by network giant Fox over her conspiracy theory on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, is now asking public to fund a film on the incident.

Tipton, who had made wild claims over the victims, said she will be piecing together never-before seen pictures and videos taken after the plane disappearance, for a film called “MALAYSIA 370”

Once the financial target is achieved, Tipton said she plans to give priority to the talent and crew who have been banned from China.

Her ambitious list of dream collaborators includes Oscar-winning film director Martin Scorsese, actors Brad Pitt, Sharon Stone, Harrison Ford, and musical stars Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Bjork.

“Pre-production will begin as soon as possible, depending on when the crowd-fund goals are met,” she said in a statement.

“Updates will be posted and live streaming will come from each set. Interviews with talent and crew (will) be uploaded as they happen.”

Tipton’s experience in the film industry has spanned over four decades, serving as vice-president of standards and practices for the Fox Cable Networks Group and chairman of the Emmys from 2000 to 2005.

But she was fired by Fox recently after Sarah Bajc, the girlfriend of American MH370 passenger Philip Wood, complained that Tipton had contacted her with wild claims.

Tipton was reported claiming her husband Ken had proof that the passengers were still “alive”, citing “visions” of the passengers when he was hospitalised for spinal surgery.

“I was not given the opportunity to correct the inaccuracies, and once something is on the Internet it becomes a lasting piece of incorrect data,” Tipton responded.

Crowdfunding activities were started on October 1 last year, with Tipton saying she invested most of her personal funds into the production.

“So far I have raised over US$1.4 million (RM5.7 million) with US$500,000 from my retirement savings and the rest from friends, family, and supporters of my last movie,” said Tipton.

According to her, the production budget is between US$7.5 million and US$30 million. Crowdfunding efforts include a multi-pronged approach of donations, sale of memorial coins and downloads of the film’s supposed theme song titled Remember Me that has been recorded in English, Mandarin, Greek, Spanish and Russian — but not Malay.

Tipton said, funds received from the sale, rental, and distribution of the film will be allocated to the 239 families affected.

“The goal is to be able to give each family US$100,000 for a total output of US$23,900,000,” she added.

Flight MH370 became the world’s greatest aviation mystery when it vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The devastating incident sparked massive search efforts spanning over 120,000 sq km and involving multiple countries including China, Australia and Malaysia, but no trace of the plane had been found.