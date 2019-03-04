Malaysia accedes to Rome Statute of ICC

Saifuddin signed the Instrument of Accession to the Rome Statute of ICC today and the instrument was deposited to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the same day. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Malaysia has signed the instrument to accede to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Wisma Putra in a statement today said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah signed the Instrument of Accession to the Rome Statute of ICC today (March 4) and the instrument was deposited to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the same day.

The ICC was established in 2002 and governed by the Rome Statute.

The ICC is the first permanent, treaty-based, international criminal court, with the objective to end impunity against the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community, namely genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression.

“Malaysia’s accession to the Rome Statute reflects its commitment to combating international crimes for global peace and security,” said Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on February 15 (2019) was informed by Saifuddin of the decision of the Cabinet to accede to the Rome Statute of the ICC.

It also said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously written to acting Yang di-Pertuan Agong on December 26 (2018), informing the latter of the Cabinet’s decision on the matter.

Wisma Putra said as a responsible member of the international community, Malaysia stood firm by its belief in the rule of law and acknowledges ICC’s complementary role to existing domestic laws.

“Malaysia stands ready to work together with all state parties in upholding the principles of truth, human rights, rule of law, fairness and accountability,” it said. — Bernama