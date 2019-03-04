Kelantan records 107 new dengue cases

State Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said the number had increased by 618 cases compared to the same period last year. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, March 4 — Kelantan recorded 107 dengue cases and two cases of chikungunya during the 9th week of the year, bringing the total to 805 cases with two dengue deaths during the first two months of 2019.

State Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said the number had increased by 618 cases (330.5 per cent) compared to the same period last year.

He said Kelantan also recorded two new cases of chikungunya during the 9th week, one in Lorong Masjid Lundang, Kubang Krian and another in Jalan Embi, Kota Bharu bringing the total to 20 cases over the last two months compared to 33 cases for the same period last year.

Throughout the 9th week to March 2, 59 dengue epidemic localities were reported compared to seven localities in the same period last year with 22 of them still active,” he told Bernama here today.

Dr Zaini said they had conducted inspection at 76,021 premises with mosquito larvae found breeding in 2,988 premises.

“The department has issued 465 compounds estimated at RM232,500 under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 and 182 notices for cleaning and destruction work of potential aedes breeding places,” he said. — Bernama