PKR’s Tian Chua now Works Minister’s special adviser

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 – Works Minister Baru Bian today appointed his fellow PKR leader Chua Tian Chang as his special adviser effective this Friday.

Baru, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, went on to list down the qualifications of Chua —- who is more popularly known as Tian Chua.

“He is someone who has wide experience, has character and is principled. Besides that, he is active and has good relations with domestic and foreign NGOs and has good relations with national leaders, whether in government or outside of government,” Baru said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Baru also said Tian has been PKR vice-president from 2011 until now, and was also formerly the Batu MP from 2008 to 2018.

Chua completed his primary and secondary school studies in Melaka’s schools, namely the SRJK (C) Siang Lin Melaka, Catholic High School and Sekolah Menengah Gajah Berang.

In the long list of Chua’s academic qualifications, he has a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Australia’s University of Sydney, and a Bachelor of Arts (History & Philosophy of Science) from Australia’s University of New South Wales, as well as a Master of Arts (Employment & Labour Studies) from the Institute of Social Studies in the Netherlands.

Baru also said that Tian had received various awards such as the Malaysian Human Rights Fellowship from the National Human Rights Society (Hakam) in 1998 and the AIF Rose Award from the National Labour Federation of Denmark in 2003 for championing the rights of workers in Malaysia.