AirAsia says monitoring situation in India and Pakistan as tension escalates

An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Low-cost carrier, AirAsia has sent out travel alerts on its North India destinations as tension between India and Pakistan escalates.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Northern India and any impact to our Amritsar and Srinagar services. Guests are encouraged to monitor their flight status at http://airasia.com/flightstatus,” it said via its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Indian Airlines reportedly halted services to north Indian cities namely Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradum, Jammu, Leh and Srinagar as the tension escalated.

The Associate Press also tweeted that Pakistan’s Civil Aviation has said that it shut its airspace to all commercial flights as tension between New Delhi and Islamabad, the two countries with nuclear weapons, snowballed since a terror attack in Pulwama, India, on February 14, 2019, that killed over 40 over people and injuring dozens more.

According to reports, the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. — Bernama