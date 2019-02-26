Minister: Local technology to drive Malaysia’s first flying car

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the car’s prototype is already available and is expected to be unveiled to the public this year. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Malaysia’s first flying car will be driven by local technology, says Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said the car’s prototype is already available and is expected to be unveiled to the public this year.

“This year is a realistic target because we have the technology. It is all about speed of implementation,” he told reporters after launching the Growth Malaysia initiative here today.

He said the car would be safe and capable of flying at low altitude at a reasonable speed.

“Investment to build the prototype would be slightly over RM1 million,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said the flying car project is a way for the government to create an environment that stimulates people to think about new technology.

“We are providing the catalyst and ecosystem to stimulate the people to think beyond what we do today,” he said.

He said the project is also to utilise the country’s capabilities in the aerospace, drone, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and automotive sector.

“Malaysia has the skill set to excel in the field of aerospace, drone, UAV and the national car, and we need to use our skill set because the bottom line is we want to be a producing nation,” he said.

However, he said the project is separate from the third national car project envisioned by the Prime Minister.

On Growth Malaysia, he said the initiative is led by online to offline platform operator Fave to help offline retailers in Malaysia to go digital in terms of payments, marketing, data and financial services.

“This is in line with the ministry’s mission to widen and coordinate entrepreneurial activities to be more targeted,” he said.

Fave founder Joel Neoh said the initiative aims to help 100,000 restaurants across Malaysia to grow digitally by 2020.

“As the world evolves to going digital, offline businesses especially those in food and beverages and retail need to catch up and adapt to the growing shift in the behaviour of consumers or else risk being left behind,” he said.

He said the initiative is also in collaboration with Grab Malaysia, Maybank, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Funding Societies and Productivity Nexus for Retail and Food and Beverages. — Bernama