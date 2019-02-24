Finance Ministry says RM120m in debit card aid to varsity students next month

The aid, to be disbursed end of next month using the Bank Rakyat debit card, is expected to benefit 1.2 million students and involve an allocation of RM120 million. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, February 24 — An estimated 1.2 million students pursuing tertiary education can each expect to receive RM100 aid from the federal government by end March.

The Finance Ministry announced today that it will be disbursing the Bantuan Pelajar Pendidikan Tinggi (BPPT) through debit cards issued by Bank Rakyat, which it said will be an improved system compared to the RM100 book vouchers adopted by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“The decision was in response to suggestions made by the Education Ministry to reduce financial burdens faced by college and university students.

“The programme is expected to benefit a total of 1.2 million students based on existing data with a total allocation of RM120 million,” it said in a statement.

The ministry however said the implementation details for BPPT 2019 and eligibility of would-be receivers will be announced by the Education Ministry soon.

Today's announcement follows a similar announcement made on February 20 to give RM100 Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash aid to low-income single people aimed at alleviating the burdens of single individuals who are working but are earning meagre wages.

The BSH payment involving an allocation of RM300 million would also be made at the end of March and benefit more than three million individuals registered under the category of singles in the BSH 2018 database.