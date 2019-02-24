Health Ministry to recommend making immunisation vaccination compulsory

Dzulkefly’s proposal comes after the death of a toddler in Johor Baru from severe diphtheria on Thursday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LANGKAWI, Feb 24 — The Health Ministry will be tabling a proposal and policy to make immunisation vaccination compulsory.

National news agency Bernama quoted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad as saying, “I will be bringing the matter to the Health Ministry post-Cabinet meeting, and if it is supported, it will be brought to the Cabinet.

“I believe there will be arguments for and against the proposal, and the ministry will consider all views seriously.”

Dzulkefly’s comments come after the death of a toddler in Johor Baru from severe diphtheria on Thursday.

The case of the two-year-old is the latest involving unimmunised children succumbing to preventable infections.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was the only confirmed diphtheria case recorded this year so far.

He noted, however, that in 2018, four children died from diphtheria because they had not been immunised against the disease.

“In 2018, there were 18 cases in which five resulted in deaths, which had involved children below the age of 10 years old. Four out of the five deaths had not received their immunisation,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and that those who have not been vaccinated or missed their shots should have their immunisation updated.

“The ministry advises the public to be wary of infectious diseases that can be prevented through immunisation, such as diphtheria, measles, whooping cough and others,” he added.

Diphtheria is caused by the infection of the Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacterium which causes a sore throat, a thick grey membrane coating the back of the throat and swollen tonsils.

It could also cause complications such as blood and heart infections, which can lead to death.