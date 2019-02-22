Police raid home of former Goldman banker

The police's Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Unit seized three cars and cash from the home of former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The police's Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Unit (Amla Unit) raided the home of former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Tuesday.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the unit seized three cars and cash, based on information given to them by an unnamed source.

“A team of police from the Amla Unit had gone to his house at Damansara Heights and confiscated three cars ― a Toyota Alphard, a Toyota Prius, and a BMW (unspecified model), as well as RM49,000 in cash,” the source reportedly said, adding that the raid was in relation to investigations into 1MDB.

The police also raided Goldman Sachs' former legal representatives during the 1MDB bond issuance of US$6.5 billion (RM26.5 billion) ― Rahmat Lim & Partners ― last month.

On November 1, 2018 Ng was detained after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by the US government and was later indicted by the US Department of Justice.

He was charged with three accounts of conspiring to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

He had agreed on February 15 to be extradited to the US to face criminal charges.

However, Attorney General Tommy Thomas advised the government against doing so until Ng's cases in Malaysian courts are completed.

Ng is expected to face charges here next month.