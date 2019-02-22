Perhaps Hadi wants to table no-confidence vote against Dr M, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said since Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang insists there is a plot in Pakatan Harapan to move a no-confidence vote against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad, the PAS president should table the motion.

“What is the issue? Why are you bringing up what Hadi wants?” he told reporters when asked whether he will support the prime minister if the rumoured no-confidence vote turns out to be true.

“It is Hadi’s notion, let him move the motion,” he asserted, when met after a conference at Universiti Malaya today.

Anwar said that the rumour was being propagated by PAS to “sow discontent” in Pakatan.

“It is interesting that this is coming from PAS, so we are not sure that they are telling the truth or lying.

“That has been their consistent message — lying is permissible,” he said.

Anwar was referring to a statement made by PAS leader Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz who defended his act of cheating with Hadi’s “blessing” on the issue of an audio confession of accepting money from Umno before the 14th general election.

Anwar added that he has not been able to establish the rumours among other PH leaders and reiterated it was a lie spread by PAS.