Najib’s ‘Bossku’ forum shifted after UKM postpones event

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives for a programme at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Organisers of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Sembang Santai Bossku dialogue are moving the event to a cafe in Bangi after Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia delayed the programme it had been meant to host.

UKM Student Representative Council Deputy President Muhammad Izzat Ebrahim issued a statement saying the talk will now be held at the Cartel Coffeeshop in Bandar Baru Bangi at 2:30 pm today.

He also expressed disappointment at the university’s decision.

“This is not good news as many students wanted to meet Malaysia’s 6th prime minister Najib Razak to share ideas and current issues related to university students of today,” he said.

Izzat said the UKM forum would have given its students a chance to discuss issues relevant to them, such as federal study loans as well as financial management.

Separately, Utusan Malaysia reported UKM Vice Chancellor Prof Mohd Hamdi Abd. Shukor saying the event was postponed as organisers did not notify the university earlier.

He also stressed that is was delayed rather than cancelled.

“We support students to interact and talk with an open mind without even going through me,’’ he said referring to students of the university not needing to get his prior approval for events.

Earlier, Najib suggested on Facebook that the event was blocked because of his frequent mockery of Education Minister Maszlee Malik.