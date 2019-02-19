Whole population must unite to preserve environment, says Sultan Abdullah

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is seen during his coronation at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — In the journey towards modernisation and rapid national development, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the whole Malaysian population must be responsible in preserving the assets available in the national environment.

As the caliph tasked to look after the environment, the King said the responsibility was not only borne by the government but everyone must develop positive attitude in the aspect of preserving the environment.

“Lately, various types of pollution and destruction to the environment had cropped up due to the attitude and weaknesses of the people themselves. We frequently forget that the environment is a major component needed for comfortable living.

“Thus, I call upon every strata of society, regardless of race or religion, to unite in preserving and looking after the environment,” said Sultan Abdullah at the conferment of Federal Territory Honours, Awards and Medals to 200 recipients in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2019 at the Istana Negara, today,

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar accompanied the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the event held at the Balairung Seri. Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama