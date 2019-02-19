Perak MB: Free entry to MAPS theme park effective March 1

erak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced that there is no admission fee for the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) effective from March 1. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 19 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced that there is no admission fee for the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) effective from March 1.

He said that MAPS introduced a new business model where visitors could enter MAPS for free and only pay for the rides and attraction which they preferred to play.

“We will open MAPS for free for all Malaysian and also for foreign tourists. We believe this new business strategist will attract more visitors to MAPS,” he said at the launching of the new business model at MAPS here.

Ahmad Faizal also said that visitors could enjoy a ride or attraction from low as RM3 by purchasing MAPS coupons.

“Before this, we have one ticket for all the rides and attractions, but now we have specific coupons for each ride and attraction and people can choose what they want to experience and only spend money on that particular ride or attraction,” he added.

The coupons are priced between RM3 and RM15.

Visitors can also purchase MAPS Passport at RM80, which entitle the holder to enjoy all rides and attraction for one time with 30 days validity and MAPS Infinite Pass at RM145, which entitles holders to enjoy the rides and attractions unlimitedly.

When asked on the proposal to make MAPS a rest and recreation (R&R) location for the expressway users, Ahmad Faizal said the proposal should be discussed further with PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS).

“There is an idea to implement it, but we need to discuss and to review the matter together with PLUS before any decision can be made.

“A discussion with PLUS had been held before and they were so excited to hear the idea, but there are so many things that need to be thoroughly reviewed first,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAPS chief executive officer Mohd Shafeii Abdul Ghaffor said the park’s operating hours will also be changed to suit the preference of the visitors.

“Effective March 1, MAPS will be operating from 4pm to 12am every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 10am to 12am. We will close on Wednesday,” he said.