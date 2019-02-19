Malay rights protected for as long as ‘sun and moon exist’, Muhyiddin tells Semenyih

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to voters in Kampung Rinching Hilir, Semenyih February 18, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin assured Semenyih voters yesterday that the Malays’ special rights under the Federal Constitution will be protected.

Sinar Harian reported Muhyiddin as telling voters in Kampung Rinching Hilir last night that when PH was formed, the coalition formed a consensus to preserve, protect and defend the country’s highest law.

“PH agreed to hold on to the Constitution's principles and there will be no compromise when it comes to the Malays special rights, which existed way back.

“In fact, we will play the guardian role to maintain what the Constitution states,” he stressed to voters in the Kelompok voting division.

The campaign event was also attended by PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Bersatu information chief Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and PH’s candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

Muhyiddin in his speech also rubbished rumours from the Opposition that PH is now controlled by DAP and Malays special rights were being eroded.