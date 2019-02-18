PAS says supporting Dr M as PM ‘alone’ in defending Malay-Muslim interests

Yesterday, PAS confirmed it has thrown its support behind the leadership of Dr Mahathir until the next general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — PAS said it is supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister until the next general election since the latter is seemingly “alone” in Pakatan Harapan (PH) in defending Malay-Muslim interests.

In a statement yesterday, party information chief Nasrudin Hassan, alleged that there is a movement to unseat Dr Mahathir as prime minister, which he said may adversely affect Islam and the Malays if successful.

“I believe Tun is stifled and uneasy with the attitudes of PH component parties especially DAP and PKR from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s team that is seen as his rival to take the prime minister post,” he said, referring to Dr Mahathir.

“Tun looks to be alone in PH in defending a few policies that involve the interests of the Muslims and Malays in Malaysian,” he added, giving the examples of the anti-racial discrimination convention ICERD, local council elections and UEC school certification.

“PAS leadership is sensing a planned movement to unseat Tun as prime minister before the upcoming 15th general election,” Nasrudin said, but did not provide any proof to back his accusation.

Yesterday, PAS confirmed it has thrown its support behind the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad until the next general election.

Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement, after the party’s central committee meeting in Marang, that PAS had issued a document expressing the party’s commitment to Dr Mahathir.

PAS Election Director Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also denied that it signed a letter agreeing not to support Umno in the Semenyih by-election, claiming it was merely a form of psychological warfare by Dr Mahathir to try and influence its outcome.