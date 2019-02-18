Cops identify suspect who assaulted, robbed woman in MRT lift

KL Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks during a press conference at IPK KL in Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Police have identified the suspect who robbed a woman in a lift at the Taman Mutiara Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station in Cheras last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today that they had the suspect’s personal information, including his address.

“However, we cannot divulge the details of the suspect, who is a local, as it may jeopardise our investigations.

“Our investigations showed that the suspect had robbed a 24-hour convenience store near the MRT station at about 6.30am that day before robbing the victim in the lift,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters here.

Last Thursday, a 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times by the robber in the lift.

In the 6.45am incident, the suspect followed the victim into the lift before assaulting her and running away with her belongings.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the victim suffered injuries to several parts of her body and swelling on her forehead.

A 57-second closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording, which showed the suspect brutally attacking the victim in the lift, has since gone viral. — Bernama