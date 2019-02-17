Elderly woman loses RM10,000 in Macau scam

SIBU, Feb 17 ― A 66-year-old woman lost RM10,000 after being duped with a fake call by men masquerading as policemen from a Macau Scam syndicate on Friday.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said in a statement yesterday that the victim was reported to have received a call alleging she was linked to a drug and money-laundering case.

He said the victim was told that her bank account would be frozen and she would be arrested if she did not transfer money into the bank account provided by the suspect.

The suspect later promised to transfer the money back to the victim's bank account after the matter was settled.

Mustafa Kamal said the victim had deposited RM10,000 into the bank account at 1.42pm before realising that she had been cheated. ― Bernama