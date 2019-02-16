Woman robbed in Taman Mutiara MRT lift (VIDEO)

A 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times during a robbery in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times during a robbery in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras here last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa, in a statement today, said the incident occurred about 6.45 am when the woman went into the lift alone before the suspect, believed to be a local, entered.

The woman, who was injured on the head and other parts of the body, lost her identity card, bank cards and RM400 in the incident, he said, adding that the police had recorded statements from three witnesses to facilitate investigation.

A 57-minute recording of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV)) showing the woman being assaulted in the lift went viral on social media today. — Bernama