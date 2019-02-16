Semenyih by-election: BN supporter dies after collapsing

Umno supporters flock to the nomination centre for the Semenyih by-election, February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, Feb 16 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) supporter has been confirmed dead after collapsing while accompanying the candidate to the nomination centre for the Semenyih state assembly seat by-election here today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the 59-year-old man was said to have suddenly collapsed and was unconscious at the gathering point for BN supporters at 9.20 am.

“An emergency team from a private medical centre confirmed that the victim had died,” he told reporters when met after the nomination process at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Kajang Municipal Council in Saujana Impian.

The body was sent to the Kajang Hospital and the case was classified as sudden death.

On the nomination process, Ahmad Dzaffir said no untoward incident was reported.

On the ceramah permit for campaigning during the Semenyih state seat by-election, Ahmad Dzaffir said political parties and individuals need to submit a permit application at least 24 hours before the ceramah.

“My party has met all the contestants, the permit application form has been issued since last Friday.

“Those who wish to apply for a ceramah permit can do so from today by submitting the form to the Kajang District Police Headquarters Licensing Division,’ he said.

The Semenyih state seat by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Bersatu representing Pakatan Harapan, on Jan 11 after a heart attack. — Bernama