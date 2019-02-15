Porcupine rendang, anyone? Pos Malaysia celebrates exotic local food

A Pos Malaysia representative holds the Exotic Food-themed postage stamps in Kuala Lumpur February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Come February 19, Pos Malaysia Bhd (Pos Malaysia) will be releasing its first Exotic Food-themed postage stamps portraying three of Malaysia’s exotic dishes: Sea cucumber salad, turmeric fried grasshoppers and porcupine steak and rendang.

Just 200,000 of each dish depiction will be issued as RM0.60 stamps and available at post offices across the country.

“There were actually many exotic foods in our sights, but we’re confident the ones we’ve chosen are unique and enjoyed by many,” said Pos Malaysia stamp and philately unit head, Diyana Lean Abdullah, at a press conference today.

She said the basis for selection included it being halal, apart from distinctive and popular.

According to her, sea cucumbers are found in the shallows and come in pink or grey, and when eaten have a texture like coconut meat.

“Sea cucumber salad (kerabu beronok) is famous in Langkawi where the marine creature is eaten fresh. Porcupine meat is sweetish with a texture like chicken, and commonly made into rendang or had as steak in Sekinchan, Selangor.

“Turmeric fried grasshoppers (belalang kunyit goreng), on the other hand, are eaten as a snack and loved for its a creamy-sweet taste,” she said.

Besides this, 25,000 Exotic Food Miniature Sheets (MS) featuring horseshoe crab roe salad (kerabu belangkas) — which is famous in Perlis and many northern states — will be printed and available at RM5 each.

“Just 30,000 first day covers (FDC) with free brochure will be available at RM0.50 per piece, and 1,800 folders priced at RM6 each will be issued. The complete set costs RM54.80,” Diyana said. — Bernama