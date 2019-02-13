Sabah IRB targets RM400m tax collection under voluntary disclosure scheme

Hajam said taxpayers should not wait until the last day to pay their taxes, as the penalty wil then rise to between 80 and 300 per cent after July 1. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 — The Sabah Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) targets to collect RM400 million in taxes under the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS) until June 30 this year.

Director Datuk Hajam Lajah Alam said as of February 8, some 600 taxpayers have come forward, with the collection exceeding RM50 million.

“We hope those who have not paid their taxes will do so within the stipulated time period as the penalty is only 10 per cent until April 1, after which it goes up to 15 per cent until end-June,” he said when met by reporters after LHDN’ s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in conjunction with Chinese New Year at Wisma LHDN here today.

Hajam said taxpayers should not wait until the last day to pay their taxes, as the penalty wil then rise to between 80 and 300 per cent after July 1.

Five categories of taxpayers are eligible for the programme: those who are not registered with LHDN; those have not submitted their tax return form; those who have not reported the correct information on the income/disposal of assets; and those who fail to stamp executed instruments launched in November last year.

Hajam said under the CSR programme, 20 children from the Seri Mengasih centre were feted, and expressed hope that the programme could become an annual affair. — Bernama