PayPal Malaysia shuts doors, VSS starting April to August

In a press statement to Amanz, PayPal reportedly said that the work being delivered at the Malaysian Operations Centre will be moved to other location. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Online payment company PayPal Malaysia has initiated a voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for all of its local employees starting April to August 2019 in light of plans to shut down its operations centre here.

Malay-based tech portal Amanz reported from unnamed sources that the company’s headquarters in the US made the announcement to close its Malaysia office yesterday as it was changing its business model to increase efficiency.

“We were told that all employees in PayPal Malaysia will be affected by this shut down but the company said it will assist the employees to find new jobs through various training to increase their chances in the job market,” Amanz reported.

In a press statement to Amanz, PayPal reportedly said that the work being delivered at the Malaysian Operations Centre will be moved to other location.

It also promised that the internal reorganisation will not affect its Malaysian customers.

“We regularly review our global site structure and staffing to ensure the support and services we provide at each site best meet the evolving demands of our customers.

“Our Operations Centre in Malaysia has done a remarkable job serving our customers since the site opened in 2011. However, this decision was made to align our investment in sites that are better equipped to support the future needs of our customers and our company,” the statement reportedly said.