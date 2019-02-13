MCCC hopes Malaysia and China find common understanding on ECRL, other projects

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Line project in Bentong. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) hopes Malaysia and China could establish common understanding about the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and other relevant projects to minimise losses or achieve a win-win solution.

It said this would create a friendly investment and economic environment for all foreign investors including from China.

“This move is expected to become a successful model for China to negotiate with other countries along the Belt and Road initiative,” the chamber said in a statement today.

The chamber called on the non-governmental individuals and organisations to give sufficient time and space for the both governments to manage issues surrounding ECRL and allow the governing authorities to carry out their negotiations.

The MCCC is confident that both governments are careful in managing the ECRL issues as it involves the good ties between Malaysia and China.

“We are optimistic about the economic and trade cooperations between the two countries, and will do our best to assist in their all-round cooperation and common prosperity process by making full use of private enterprises and cooperating with the pro-business policy of the new government,” it said.

The 688 kilometre-long ECRL project was launched on Aug 9, 2017 and slated for completion in 2024.

However, the RM81 billion project was currently under review by the government. — Bernama