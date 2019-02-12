Coroner visits site of alleged Adib attack

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad arrived at the location in USJ 16, Subang Jaya at 11.20am, accompanied by court interpreters and lawyers representing interested parties in the inquest. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, Feb 12 — Coroner Rofiah Mohamad, who is presiding over the death inquest of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, today visited the site where he was allegedly mobbed outside the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple last year.

Rafiah arrived at the location in USJ 16, Subang Jaya at 11.20am, accompanied by court interpreters and lawyers representing interested parties in the inquest.

Seven witnesses from yesterday’s proceedings — including several of Adib’s teammates and Subang Jaya Police Traffic Enforcement head DSP Mohamad Nasir Drahman — escorted the inquest’s officials to explain the events of November 27, 2018 where they transpired.

After 30 minutes, the group then left the scene and make their way to the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station to visit the Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van that was damaged during the temple riots.

Yesterday, FRT driver Md Elliza Mohd Noor testified in court that in a panicked attempt to save his own life, he had reversed the FRT and collided with the EMRS van behind him.

Elliza explained that he felt frightened after more than 50 unknown individuals had surrounded the FRT and began to throw hard objects on the vehicle’s front windscreen.

The driver of the EMRS van in question, Ahmad Shahril Othman also recalled that the fire engine had reversed into to the van but claimed that Adib was in the vehicle when the collision happened.

The inquest continues at the Shah Alam High Court today at 2.30pm.