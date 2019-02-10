Syed Saddiq: Semenyih has potential for bicycle tourism

Barisan Nasional and PAS flags are seen along Jalan Sg Lalang in Semenyih February 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 10 — Semenyih has the potential to become a bicycle tourism site as the constituency has good cycling tracks and other facilities said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said his ministry would discuss with relevant ministries including stakeholders as well as those involved in cycling sports for upgrading works of recreational facilities in the area.

“I can see many people come here for cycling, so I will have discussions with cyclists if we can develop the existing infrastructure as bicycle tourism has big potential here,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Semenyih state constituency here.

Syed Saddiq said sports facilities in the constituency such as football field as well as futsal and sepak takraw courts would also be upgraded as there were young athletes from Semenyih including hockey players, were currently being trained.

Touching on Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s chance in the Semenyih state by-election, Syed Saddiq expressed confidence that the people would maintain PH domination in the area.

“Most importantly what we (see) is PH will continue to serve the people,” he said.

The list of candidates to represent Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) (for Semenyih state by-election) was submitted to the party president and the prime minister and whoever to be elected, the Armada (youth wing) would give full support, he said.

He also added that he respected the coalition of Umno and PAS but still believed that voters would remain with PH. — Bernama