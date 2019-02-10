Residents’ associations urged not to obstruct police patrols

A security guard is seen at a middle-cost apartment in Petaling Jaya January 19, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SUBANG JAYA, Feb 10 — Residents’ Associations (RA) and Neighbourhood Watch Committees (KRT) have been urged against obstructing police in carrying out patrols and crime-prevention tasks in residential areas, including gated and guarded housing areas.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said it was an offence if police were not allowed to do their jobs and those who prevent civil servants from performing their duties could be subject to legal action.

According to him, earlier on there were two elite residential areas in the district which had refused entry of police MPVs and motorcycle patrol units into the areas without giving any excuse.

“This should not happen and the residents should not take the matter lightly as this is a crime prevention measure. The patrols are carried out continuously and regularly to monitor houses when the owners are not in,” he told reporters after a meeting with residents at USJ 9 KRT here last night.

Risikin said the police would organise a programme to meet the KRTs at five zones in the Subang Jaya district every Sunday night to listen to residents’ complaints and to enhance public trust towards the Royal Malaysian Police. — Bernama