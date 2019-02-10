2,000 people toss Perak’s longest yee sang spread

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu tosses yee sang, said to be Perak’s longest, with other guests at Marina Island in Lumut February 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Feb 10 — More than 2,000 visitors in Marina Island here took part in tossing yee sang on a 60-metre long table, believed to be the longest yee sang in Perak in conjunction with the Chinese New Year yesterday.

The ceremony for some was also an occasion to sample this uniquely Malaysian dish of raw fish, vegetables, fruits, crackers and spices.

For Barbera Cole, 65, of the US, it was a fiesta, and she did not expect the Malaysian community of various races to enjoy the dish so happily together.

She said she could not wait to relate her experience to her family when she returns home as she has not come across this delicacy during the Chinese New Year back home.

“This dish is an experience by itself and is not found in my country. I did not expect the people here to celebrate the festival with such joy despite the different races,” she said when met by reporters at the ceremony officiated by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Yee Sang or Lou Sang is a traditional dish of the Chinese community served as an appetiser and as a symbolic gesture to wish for good health and wealth during the year.

For Mamat Zainal, 30, he was glad to join in the yee sang tossing ceremony more so when people of various races doing it on a long table together.

“Before this I have only seen it on television and I did not expect it to be so much fun, so after this time, I hope to enjoy yee sang again next year,” said Mamat who hailed from Pahang. — Bernama