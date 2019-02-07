Foreign Ministry confirms detention of 47 Malaysians in Cambodia

Julau MP Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed the detention of 47 Malaysians in Poi Pet, Cambodia since December 11, 2018.

Wisma Putra said they were suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling activities.

The ministry said notification of arrests was only conveyed verbally by Bantey Meanchey Police on December 28 last year.

“Following the notification, officers from the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh made a consular visit to the detainees to ensure their wellbeing after receiving detailed information and approval from the local authorities.

“The visit revealed that most of the detainees were offered jobs with an attractive pay,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The officers from the Embassy had a meeting with the prison officials and the judge of the case, it added.

“They (Malaysian embassy) had brought this matter to the attention of the ministry and International Cooperation of Cambodia via a diplomatic note to release the detainees.

“We through the embassy are closely monitoring the case and prepared to render the necessary consular assistance accordingly,” the statement added.

Earlier, in Kuching, the mother of one the Malaysians detained had appealed to the government to help brining all 47 detainees home claiming that they were victims of a human trafficking syndicate.

Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng is also taking up their plight. — Bernama