DPM: Govt to develop integrated model for care of the elderly

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― The government is to implement a diagnostic study to develop an integrated and sustainable long-term model for the care of elderly people, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the move was aimed at improving and enhancing the National Plan of Action for Older Persons under the National Policy for Older Persons.

She said the study was necessary because many children neglected their parents due to their work and they themselves were under pressure from their economic well-being and lives.

“We have to look at it comprehensively because it is also wrong to penalise but not solve the problem,” she said after launching Tasputra Perkim, a day-care and training centre for children with disabilities, here.

Earlier, in her speech, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said voluntary welfare organisations were seen as a potent force that could mobilise efforts to improve social well-being in society.

Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry acting alone would be unable to address all issues faced by women, families and the community.

“Smart partnerships with voluntary organisations are one of the most effective methods of implementation.

“We at the ministry always welcome commitment and encourage voluntary welfare organisations and the corporate sector to establish the necessary synergy in implementing the responsibility,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said that last year, the ministry, through the Social Welfare Department, spent RM13.67 million on 224 voluntary welfare organisations, including those bodies which operated daycare centres such as Tasputra Perkim.

She said Tasputra Perkim received RM52,200 as allowances for people with disabilities and RM33,132 as grants for children’s food and drinks from the Social Welfare Department. ― Bernama