KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Malaysia’s private healthcare sector has evolved into a global medical tourism powerhouse, attracting 1.84 million international patients and generating RM3.34 billion in revenue in 2025 alone.

Driven by a rare combination of world-class clinical standards and unmatched cost-competitiveness, the industry has shifted from a niche market into a critical pillar of the nation’s economic and reputational landscape.

According to Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh, President of the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM), approximately 80 of the nation’s 212 private hospitals are now actively engaged in medical tourism, offering services specifically tailored to an international clientele.

Many of these facilities have earned accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI), ensuring that the quality of care meets rigorous global standards.

Affordability only half the story

While quality is a prerequisite, affordability remains Malaysia’s “X-factor.”

“Malaysia’s position as a leading medical tourism destination is driven by the strong cost-competitiveness of our private healthcare sector,” Dr Kuljit noted.

“Treatments here are significantly more affordable compared to the US, Europe, and even some regional competitors.”

Data from the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) underscores this value proposition.

In 2025, the average expenditure for a healthcare traveller was approximately RM1,800. A closer look at the costs reveals a tiered structure: inpatient care averages RM12,321, while daycare services and outpatient visits hover around RM3,475 and RM1,381, respectively.

It is also the humble health screening that acts as the primary “hook” for new patients. Priced at an average of RM1,075, these screenings serve as a seamless introduction to Malaysia’s medical infrastructure.

“Health screenings represent the primary driver of patient acquisition,” Aida Zurina, MHTC Vice President of Data Analytics and Strategy, told Malay Mail.

“They effectively convert first-time visitors into long-term patients by showcasing our high-quality medical infrastructure.”

Currently, 80 per cent of Malaysia’s medical tourists arrive from Indonesia, China, India, Singapore, and the UK.

Multi-billion ringgit economic engine

The financial footprint of the sector is immense. In 2022, the industry generated RM6 billion in direct revenue, contributing an additional RM12 billion indirectly to the national GDP. By 2025, private hospitals accounted for a staggering 95 per cent of all healthcare travel revenue.

The growth trajectory is even more impressive when viewed over the long term.

Revenue has surged from a modest RM530 million in 2011, when the country welcomed 643,000 visitors, to RM3.34 billion in 2025, supported by 1.84 million medical tourists.

The benefits extend far beyond the hospital walls. Medical tourists rarely travel alone, and their companions contribute significantly to the retail and hospitality sectors. In 2024, the average non-medical expenditure per visitor was RM2,680.

Dr Kuljit pointed out that this creates a powerful multiplier effect: “Every RM1 spent by a healthcare tourist can generate up to four times that amount in additional economic activity.”

Reducing ‘brain drain’

The market’s strength is reflected in the massive valuations of its key players.

IHH Healthcare leads with a projected market capitalisation of RM79.4 billion, followed by Sunway Healthcare at RM21 billion and KPJ Healthcare at RM15.6 billion.

With revenue projected to hit RM7 billion by 2030, the sector is also a vital tool for talent retention.

“It creates high-value jobs for specialists, nurses, and allied health professionals,” Dr Kuljit explained.

“This encourages innovation and helps reduce ‘brain drain’ by retaining our most skilled specialists within the country.”

The revenue from international patients also allows private hospitals to reinvest in cutting-edge technology.

This “trickle-down” effect benefits local Malaysians by reducing wait times and providing access to world-class specialised care at home.

As the country moves through the “Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026,” the government is doubling down on promotional frameworks to maintain an edge in a crowded regional market.

Demand remains high for cardiology, oncology, and orthopaedics: disciplines that are increasingly sought after due to the rise of lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases.

Aida noted that the needs of travellers vary by origin: “Indonesian travellers seek almost every discipline we offer, while those from high-income countries often come for elective procedures with long waiting lists at home, or high-value out-of-pocket treatments.”